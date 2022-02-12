Since the latest customs checks were imposed on 1 January, as part of our phased separation from the EU market, there have been 16-mile queues of lorries in Kent and the devolved government in Northern Ireland has collapsed. Meanwhile, statistics covering 2021, the first year in which we were treated as a non-member by the EU, show a sharp decline in our imports from and exports to the EU, at a time when EU countries have increased their trade with each other and the EU as a whole has increased its trade with the rest of the world.

I do not deny that there are some benefits of Brexit. One of my most unpopular opinions among Independent readers is that we were able to develop and approve vaccines faster than if we had still been a member. I know there was no legal obstacle to our going it alone, but there would have been institutional and moral constraints.

Another is that the vast majority of people in this country want their government to decide the rules about immigration. To me, the economic benefits of free movement are more important, but it seems patronising to suggest that people are wrong to place a high value on a national immigration policy.