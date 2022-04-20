What a TikTok account on liberals tells us about who’s ‘fair game’ in the media

Who is newsworthy? It used to be an easy question to answer. At one point – just a couple of decades ago – you could make a case that there were about 100 solid household names in the UK or the US.

A box-office movie star was known worldwide. You don’t get that anymore. A game show host in the 1980s had more fame and name recognition than any of the new breed of Hollywood actors.

Andy Warhol probably didn’t say everyone would one day be famous for 15 minutes – but if he had, he’d have been onto something.