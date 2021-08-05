There has been much to enjoy about the Tokyo Olympics, not least many heartwarming stories – comedian Ivo Graham writes about one here – amid a difficult time for so many across the world due to the pandemic.

I have been struck most by two things. One, the stunning gains that have been made in some sports, from the seconds being off previous event-winning times in the track cycling, to the world-record times in the hurdles. Not that improvement isn’t to be expected – and there is always much talk about new kit – but I’m still impressed when a record is broken, particularly on this stage.

Two, the joy that new sports have brought with them. From the camaraderie of the skateboarders to the frenetic action of the sport climbing, the happiness of being able to compete at these Games has been infectious. It has also offset some of the pain you feel watching those who have had their Olympic dreams cut short by injury or error.