There are not many MPs at Westminster in mid-August, but those Conservatives who are here are asking: “Why haven’t we got a new prime minister yet?”

It now seems an age since Boris Johnson stood at the lectern outside No 10 and bemused the nation in the moment of his humiliating downfall by musing that “them’s the breaks”. Yet, six weeks later, there is no replacement for the man apparently on one long jolly around European holiday spots, even as the UK faces its biggest economic crisis in more than a decade.

When the entire country stages a general election, it is possible to determine the next leader in six weeks – but, somehow, it takes the Conservative party two months to carry out the job.