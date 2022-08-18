Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is the Tory leadership race going on for too long? Many Conservative MPs think so

Conservatives MPs still in Westminster are asking why they haven’t got a new prime minister yet, writes Rob Merrick

Thursday 18 August 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The contest was triggered by Boris Johnson’s resignation on 7 July</p>

The contest was triggered by Boris Johnson’s resignation on 7 July

(AFP/Getty)

There are not many MPs at Westminster in mid-August, but those Conservatives who are here are asking: “Why haven’t we got a new prime minister yet?”

It now seems an age since Boris Johnson stood at the lectern outside No 10 and bemused the nation in the moment of his humiliating downfall by musing that “them’s the breaks”. Yet, six weeks later, there is no replacement for the man apparently on one long jolly around European holiday spots, even as the UK faces its biggest economic crisis in more than a decade.

When the entire country stages a general election, it is possible to determine the next leader in six weeks – but, somehow, it takes the Conservative party two months to carry out the job.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in