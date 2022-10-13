Just a month into Liz Truss’s rule and already the Westminster tearooms and WhatsApp groups are buzzing with debate among Tory MPs about whether – and how – she should be removed.

Hardly any are happy with the position their new leader has put them in. Few are sanguine about their chances of survival if things stay as they are. But there is little agreement about the way ahead, with none of the available choices looking appetising.

So what are their options?