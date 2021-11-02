The Premier League manager merry-go-round continues to spin ever quicker
With expectations at the top level so high, bosses are never more than a few poor results away from the chop, writes Ben Burrows, as Nuno Espirito Santo departs Spurs
After only four months in charge, Nuno Espirito Santo has been dismissed as Tottenham Hotspur manager.
The ruthless nature of top-end football was shown in full this weekend as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, himself under severe pressure to keep his own job, earned himself a stay of execution with Manchester United's 3-0 win at Spurs on Saturday night.
The 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool of a week ago looked to be fatal for Solskjaer, but then came this much-needed result in north London for the Norwegian. It in turn proved the final nail for Nuno – with the Portuguese sacked on Monday morning after just 17 games in charge.
