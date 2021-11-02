After only four months in charge, Nuno Espirito Santo has been dismissed as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The ruthless nature of top-end football was shown in full this weekend as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, himself under severe pressure to keep his own job, earned himself a stay of execution with Manchester United's 3-0 win at Spurs on Saturday night.

The 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool of a week ago looked to be fatal for Solskjaer, but then came this much-needed result in north London for the Norwegian. It in turn proved the final nail for Nuno – with the Portuguese sacked on Monday morning after just 17 games in charge.