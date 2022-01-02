I started watching The Tourist over the weekend – one of the BBC’s big programmes for the new year. The first episode was shown on Saturday night on BBC1 (with the second one shown in the same slot on Sunday), while the full series is available via iPlayer.

I have to admit, I am a little on the fence about it. The programme has plenty to commend it, but the first episode didn’t scream ”unmissable” to me. However, the excellent Ed Cumming called it a “corker” in our review and reading his words caused me to reassess a bit – and give the show more of a chance.

So, I was interested to see that Jamie Dornan, the star of The Tourist, had made a similar point in a recent interview with the Radio Times. He said that viewers were “so spoilt for choice” that they are too quick to move on from shows.