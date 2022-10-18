Turkey has never been a haven for freedom of speech. But a new “disinformation” law that came into effect on 18 October will only make a bad situation worse.

The controversial law mandates sentences of up to three years in jail for anyone found guilty of spreading what is loosely being defined as “disinformation”. Though stiffly opposed by opposition parties, journalists and free press advocates, law number 7148 was approved by members of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its parliamentary allies in parliament last week.

Turkey hardly needs such a law to keep free speech in check. It already has one of the worst track records for press freedom in the world, ranked among the top jailers of journalists by Reporters Without Borders. Critics argue that Turkey’s courts have become obsequious to the whims of the AKP, and that journalists, as well as ordinary people, are jailed or dragged through the courts on charges of insulting officials.