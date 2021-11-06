TV characters who buy electric cars or go vegan will help change the public’s actions more than preachy guilt-tripping over global warming.

That is what a Sky report concluded at the Cop26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow this week. Sky’s chief executive, Dana Strong – who has herself been criticised for regularly commuting on a private plane from the US to the UK – presented the findings and called for climate action from the TV industry, urging them to drop in more TV characters doing their bit for the environment.

Also, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Casualty, Doctors, Holby City and Hollyoaks have joined forces to highlight global warming to tie in with Cop26. There are climate-change-themed episodes and crossovers in the storylines, with some of the best-loved British soap characters popping up in other dramas.