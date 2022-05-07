The common view of Elon Musk buying Twitter is, according to Ian Leslie: “Twitter is terrible, we hate it, it’s ruining everything – and now Musk is going to spoil it.” Leslie has written a defence of Twitter which is worth reading, even if you don’t use the website, because it is about how to write and think better.

Leslie says that for him, Twitter “has been a net plus”, although whether it has been a net plus for society is a harder question to answer. It certainly seems to amplify some opinions that are expressed in crude, partisan and formulaic ways. And it seems to push some people in those directions. As Leslie says, “Look around: there are idiots, and what’s more not all of them were idiots before they started tweeting.”

But I am with Leslie in saying that, for me, the positives outweigh the negatives. Twitter has transformed journalism – as I wrote 12 whole years ago – because it is an extremely fast news-dissemination network, but also, which is just as important, a fast judgement-dissemination network. News is never just neutral facts. If we learn that the Durham police have reopened their inquiries into Keir Starmer’s lockdown beer-drinking, we need to know how important that is, why they might have made their decision, and what the consequences might be. Twitter instantly summons rival interpretations, with references to credible, checkable sources, and links to what Starmer said before, for example, namely that the prime minister should resign simply because he was being investigated by the police.