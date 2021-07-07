How being hacked on Twitter saved my sanity

At first I missed it but no longer, says Andrew Buncombe

Thursday 08 July 2021 00:01
<p>Is the social media platform as useful as it once was?</p>

(AFP/Getty)

I knew something was up the moment I tried to log on.

Password not recognised, it said. I tried to change the password. This email address is not recognised, it came back.

Then a scour of the unhelpful “help page”, and the dispatch of a message to Twitter telling it I could not access my account.

