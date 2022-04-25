Tyson Fury’s win again illustrated the contradictions in boxing

The question of whether it’s possible to separate the art from the artist came up again, writes Tom Kershaw

Monday 25 April 2022 23:26
<p>Over the course of his colourful career, Fury’s actions have often become mired in such grey areas</p>

(Getty Images)

Boxing has always been a sport racked with contradictions but rarely have they been laid so bare as at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

On the one hand, Tyson Fury’s homecoming was a triumphant success, cementing his position as the leading heavyweight of this generation in front of a record crowd. They had sung his praises from the outset, drawn in and inspired by the journey that has taken Fury from the depths of depression back to the heights of sporting invincibility over the past seven years.

The ferocious uppercut he delivered in the sixth round that shattered the resistance of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte was the crowning moment all those in attendance had craved.

