Boxing has always been a sport racked with contradictions but rarely have they been laid so bare as at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

On the one hand, Tyson Fury’s homecoming was a triumphant success, cementing his position as the leading heavyweight of this generation in front of a record crowd. They had sung his praises from the outset, drawn in and inspired by the journey that has taken Fury from the depths of depression back to the heights of sporting invincibility over the past seven years.

The ferocious uppercut he delivered in the sixth round that shattered the resistance of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte was the crowning moment all those in attendance had craved.