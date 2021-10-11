With a punch-up that ended with a sing song, Tyson Fury really did enjoy what some would see as a stereotypical British night out in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Brit survived two early knockdowns only to clamber back to his feet and eventually knock out Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC world heavyweight title.

The contest was the stuff of a storybook as it see-sawed from one fighter to the other before Fury at last landed the final telling blow in the 11th round.