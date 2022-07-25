At UFC London on Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett plunged the O2 Arena into ecstasy before draining the 17,000 present of every drop of empathy they possessed.

By submitting Jordan Leavitt, “Paddy The Baddy” sent the venue into raptures – just as he did in March, when the UFC returned to London after three years away. On that spring evening, the Liverpudlian beat Rodrigo Vargas with a rear naked choke; on this summer night, Leavitt suffered the same fate.

The responses to each finish were deafening. I had the privilege of sitting just a couple of metres from the Octagon for both. The commotion on each occasion made it difficult to think.