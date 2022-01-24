VAR takes centre stage yet again – it was never supposed to be like this
VAR and the verdicts being made are harming the very product it was brought in to improve, writes Ben Burrows
The video assistant referee (VAR) once again took centre stage on another exciting weekend in the Premier League.
The top story at the top of the division was Liverpool closing the gap at the summit to nine points after Manchester City dropped points at Southampton on Saturday evening before the Reds won away to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.
However, it was VAR’s influence in the game at Selhurst Park that stole the headlines.
