VAR took centre stage on a Premier League weekend full of controversy

What we have now is officials apparently looking for reasons to rule goals out rather than overruling howlers, writes Ben Burrows

Monday 05 September 2022 21:38
<p>The Premier League will review the Newcastle and West Ham decisions</p>

The Premier League will review the Newcastle and West Ham decisions

(Getty Images)

The video assistant referee (VAR) again took centre stage for all the wrong reasons in a drama-filled Premier League weekend.

The controversy began on Saturday when Newcastle saw a “perfectly good goal” chalked off against Crystal Palace after a foul by Tyrick Mitchell went unnoticed by officials at Stockley Park.

Later, West Ham boss David Moyes said he was “embarrassed” for the VAR official at Chelsea after Maxwel Cornet’s 90th-minute equaliser was ruled out in their 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

