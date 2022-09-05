The video assistant referee (VAR) again took centre stage for all the wrong reasons in a drama-filled Premier League weekend.

The controversy began on Saturday when Newcastle saw a “perfectly good goal” chalked off against Crystal Palace after a foul by Tyrick Mitchell went unnoticed by officials at Stockley Park.

Later, West Ham boss David Moyes said he was “embarrassed” for the VAR official at Chelsea after Maxwel Cornet’s 90th-minute equaliser was ruled out in their 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.