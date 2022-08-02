The CPAC website is off-putting enough. There, at the top, with his trademark sinister stare is the man who lost the last US presidential election and then tried to retain power through a mob.

Next to Donald Trump is a picture of TV host Sean Hannity, with his helmet-like hair and fixed grin. Also peering out is a sleepy-eyed Ted Cruz.

If you have enough stomach to scroll down, then the guestlist of speakers for this year’s event, which takes place in Texas this weekend, will give you another shudder: Sarah Palin, Steve Bannon, Eduardo Bolsonaro and our very own Nigel Farage.