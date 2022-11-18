Forward planning is fairly predictable when it comes to events such as the Oscars – it’s all about who is going to win, and how do we watch it on the night. But we also prep months in advance for high-prestige TV shows.

For the new season of The Crown, we carried explainer pieces on all the characters, fact-versus-fiction pieces, and episode guides – from “tampongate” to Diana’s Panorama interview, along with the biggest talking points, before it premiered on Netflix last week.

Our Saturday Interview with Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret, was in the pipeline six months before it ran last weekend – as was the profile interview we got with Anna Chlumsky, who plays Vivian Kent, the fictional journalist who decides to pursue a story on the fake German heiress Anna Delvey, in the Netflix hit Inventing Anna.