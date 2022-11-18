Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

This is how we cover a TV show when we know it will cause a buzz

We don’t have a crystal ball – but what we aim to do is find interesting angles, writes Charlotte Cripps

Friday 18 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>We wrote episode recaps for season five of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ before it was even out in the UK</p>

We wrote episode recaps for season five of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ before it was even out in the UK

(AFP/Getty)

Forward planning is fairly predictable when it comes to events such as the Oscars – it’s all about who is going to win, and how do we watch it on the night. But we also prep months in advance for high-prestige TV shows.

For the new season of The Crown, we carried explainer pieces on all the characters, fact-versus-fiction pieces, and episode guides – from “tampongate” to Diana’s Panorama interview, along with the biggest talking points, before it premiered on Netflix last week.

Our Saturday Interview with Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret, was in the pipeline six months before it ran last weekend – as was the profile interview we got with Anna Chlumsky, who plays Vivian Kent, the fictional journalist who decides to pursue a story on the fake German heiress Anna Delvey, in the Netflix hit Inventing Anna.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in