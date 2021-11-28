Some people, I’m told, don’t consider journalism a glamorous or exciting profession but I was dispatched to a cardboard-box factory on the outskirts of Wigan this week so that shows what they know.

Belmont Packaging, on the sprawling Hindley Green industrial estate, was actually terrific.

I was visiting because, for the last two years, factory floor staff there have worked a four-day week. Every Thursday at 5pm, the place shuts down until Monday.