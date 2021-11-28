Hearing the arguments for a four-day work week

One cardboard-box factory I visited recently is convinced of the benefits, writes Colin Drury

Sunday 28 November 2021 21:30
comments
<p>‘Almost all available research shows that it results in more productive companies’ </p>

‘Almost all available research shows that it results in more productive companies’

(PA)

Some people, I’m told, don’t consider journalism a glamorous or exciting profession but I was dispatched to a cardboard-box factory on the outskirts of Wigan this week so that shows what they know.

Belmont Packaging, on the sprawling Hindley Green industrial estate, was actually terrific.

I was visiting because, for the last two years, factory floor staff there have worked a four-day week. Every Thursday at 5pm, the place shuts down until Monday.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments