It’s been an embarrassing start to the World Cup for Qatar

For all the glitz and glamour, what you can’t buy is a good football team, writes Ben Burrows

Monday 21 November 2022 21:30
<p>It may go a long way towards explaining why thousands of those present at the Al Bayt Stadium appeared not to return after the half-time interval</p>

It may go a long way towards explaining why thousands of those present at the Al Bayt Stadium appeared not to return after the half-time interval

(PA)

Not for the first time in the build-up to the most controversial World Cup in history, the focus was off the pitch rather than what was unfolding on it, as the big kick off finally arrived on Sunday night.

For hosts Qatar, that was undoubtedly a good thing, as their tournament started with one of the worst opening performances by a host in recent memory.

Two Enner Valencia goals were enough for Ecuador to win what will surely be the easiest of any three points they earn here in Doha, as the home side were swept aside with the minimum of fuss to open Group A.

