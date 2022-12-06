Jump to content

The World Cup has been all the better for its politics

From LGBT+ rights to Palestine, protesters have defied Fifa’s message to put politics aside at the tournament in Qatar, writes David Harding

Tuesday 06 December 2022 21:30
<p>Silent protest: the German team send a message </p>

Silent protest: the German team send a message

(AP)

Politics, despite the delusional calls from Gianni Infantino, has been an ever-present part of the Qatar World Cup. And the tournament has been all the better for it.

Valid criticism of the host’s appalling human rights record, especially on the issue of its treatment of migrant workers, was always going to dominate and should continue long after the last ball is kicked.

Other issues have come to the fore – LGBT+, Iranian domestic politics – and, most notably, pan-Arab support for Palestine.

