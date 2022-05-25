I’ll hold my hands up: before 2020, I was a damn hypocrite. The year before – that glorious time I shall always think of as BC (Before Covid) – was typified by a steadily growing momentum when it came to the climate emergency. Extinction Rebellion protests were swelling with support; Greta Thunberg had become a household name after her school strikes went global. And, squarely in my “patch” of journalism, a burgeoning movement dubbed flygskam was taking off – or literally not, as the case may be – in Sweden.

Translating to “flight shame”, this idea, promoted by prominent Swedes including Greta’s mother, the opera singer Malena Ernman, centred on the fact that flying was not something to aspire to but to feel guilty about. Campaigners said that, at this stage in the climate crisis, the carbon emissions from flights – which amounted to 860 million metric tonnes a year and equated to around 2 per cent of all emissions worldwide – could no longer be ignored. And these pioneers had completely quit flying as a result.

That same year, I was increasingly heartened by what seemed to be a turning point in the global conversation. People outside the usual bubble of scientists and activists – including powerful politicians and global brand managers – were finally talking about sustainability seriously. The problem could no longer be swept under the carpet; it had to be faced head-on. “Thank God!”, I remember thinking, as marches, sit-ins and protests made headlines on a weekly basis.