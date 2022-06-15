Science made simple

What does E=mc2 really mean, and how are holograms made?

Wednesday 15 June 2022 15:29
Out of the equation: Einstein’s theory of relativity changed the way we see the universe

What does E=mc2 actually mean?

That energy is the same kind of “thing” as mass, except it’s expressed in a different way. (This really is a very profound fact about the universe.) It also means that energy can be turned into mass and mass can be turned into energy.

E stands for energy, the m stands for mass, and c is the speed of light – already a large number which gets even bigger (90,000,000,000, 000,000 J/kg or so) when you square it. That is the exchange rate between mass and energy: the power released in an atomic explosion comes from that conversion. The Hiroshima bomb, with just 10kg of plutonium, only actually converted about 1g into pure energy – but it was enough to wipe out a city.

