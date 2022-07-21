Women with endometriosis at higher risk of stroke, study suggests

Women with endometriosis may have a higher risk of having a stroke, a new study has found.

Researchers who monitored more than 112,000 women over three decades found those with endometriosis were 34 per cent more likely to suffer a stroke.

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. It is estimated to affect one in 10 women of reproductive age.