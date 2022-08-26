Jump to content
Inside Politics: Astronomical

Ofgem confirms energy price cap rise as Liz Truss vows to offer ‘immediate help’ with bills, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 26 August 2022 08:41
Analysis suggests Labour appears to have underestimated the price of its plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis by up to £8 billion (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Why does all the bad news seem to land just before the weekend? Ofgem has confirmed the energy price cap has risen to £3,549 – higher than previously forecast. Try to enjoy the bank holiday – just don’t turn on any lights and don’t even think about firing up the barbeque.

Inside the bubble

