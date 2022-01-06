My carbon footprint
Why a year of penny pinching will help achieve our eco aims
But only if the four-year-old can reach the light switches, says Kate Hughes
Christ alive. Could you all just turn the lights off after you leave a room?” I shout down the stairs. “It’s like Blackpool Illuminations up here,” I mutter as I stamp around making my point felt through the floorboards.
I sound like my dad. Actually, no, I don’t think my dad or my mum ever said anything like that. I sound like a sitcom parent. “Am I really the only person who can flick a switch in this house?”
Maybe there are uber households out there whose angelic inhabitants always eat with their mouths closed, use a handkerchief instead of their sleeve and always, always turn the lights off when they leave a room. And that’s just the adults.
