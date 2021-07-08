Inside Politics: Joy for England as pressure mounts on Johnson over lockdown lifting

There will be plenty of hangovers across the country this morning! England have beaten Denmark and face Italy in the Euro final at Wembley on Sunday, in what is likely to be a fiercely contested battle. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure from scientists to change course on lockdown lifting. And a Labour MP has branded ministers “spineless” for defending breaches of Covid rules.

