Inside Politics: England to ‘ride out’ Omicron wave & Starmer’s patriotism

Good morning and welcome back to Inside Politics. It may be a new year but little has changed: Covid continues to dominate the headlines while Labour is trying to get into them. Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday England will try to “ride out” the Omicron wave as he acknowledged that the NHS would likely be overwhelmed in doing so. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer delivered a big set-piece speech, much of it trailed beforehand, in which he sought to further define his vision for the country and portray Labour as a patriotic party. The pair face off at a later-than-usual PMQs today as MPs filter back to Westminster following the Christmas recess.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: