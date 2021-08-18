Lack of exercise and poor nutrition could directly increase risk of diseases like dementia, study shows

An unhealthy lifestyle can increase the risk of diseases such as dementia by slowing the rate by which new brain cells are produced, according to a new study.

Both poor diet and lack of exercise can influence the risk of cognitive decline (CD) and dementia by potentially influencing hippocampal neurogenesis long before the onset of the diseases, researchers found at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London.

Previous studies have shown that diet and exercise have some protective effects against CD and dementia, but the IoPPN’s new study sheds more light on how malnutrition and lack of exercise can directly reduce the growth of new cells.