Eyes may offer glimpse into neurological conditions

New study could help improve diagnosis of autism and ADHD, reports Liam James

Saturday 18 June 2022 00:25
<p>Through the eyes of a child... may come diagnoses of brain conditions </p>

A child’s eyes may indicate whether they have neurological disorders, a study found.

Scientists said signs of ADHD and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), two prevalent disorders that often go undiagnosed in childhood, can be detected in the retina.

A team from Flinders University and the University of South Australia used an electroretinogram to measure the electrical activity in a child's retina when repsonding to a light stimulus.

