Eyes may offer glimpse into neurological conditions
New study could help improve diagnosis of autism and ADHD, reports Liam James
A child’s eyes may indicate whether they have neurological disorders, a study found.
Scientists said signs of ADHD and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), two prevalent disorders that often go undiagnosed in childhood, can be detected in the retina.
A team from Flinders University and the University of South Australia used an electroretinogram to measure the electrical activity in a child's retina when repsonding to a light stimulus.
