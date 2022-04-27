How fast would a coin dropped from the Eiffel Tower travel?

How fast would a coin dropped from the top of the Eiffel Tower be travelling by the time it reached the bottom? Could it hurt someone if it hit them?

A falling object doesn’t accelerate indefinitely. It speeds up until it reaches its “terminal velocity”, after which it will continue to fall at the same speed. A coin dropped from the Eiffel Tower has a terminal velocity of about 45 metres per second (about 100mph) – which would certainly cause some considerable damage to anyone unlucky enough to be hit by it.

When a budgie in a cage starts flying, what happens to the total weight of cage and bird?