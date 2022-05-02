Fast walking may slow down ageing, study suggests
The research said that fasting walking adults could reduce their markers of age by as much as 16 years by midlife
Walking at a fast pace could take years off your biological age, a new study suggests.
Scientists analysed data from more than 405,000 Britons that revealed a clear link between walking speed and leucocyte telomere length, an indicator of biological age.
The research said that fasting walking adults could reduce their markers of age by as much as 16 years by the time they get to middle age, compared to slower plodders.
