Half of the world’s assessed fish stocks have been depleted below sustainable levels and nearly a tenth are close to collapse, according to a new study which suggests they are in a much worse state than previously thought.

The first edition of the Global Fishing Index warns that almost every country is failing to deliver on global commitments to prevent the destruction of the ocean and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

It calls on governments and businesses to set “strong, time-bound and measurable targets to restore fish stocks”, while noting that it could take up to 30 years for them to recover.