Inside Politics: Fears of mass flu deaths and levelling up could take 10 years

The government is urging people to get the flu jab this winter amid fears up to 60,000 people could die from the virus over the coming months. Elsewhere, cabinet ministers have admitted ‘levelling up’ could take a decade and a Covid PPE contract handed to a Tory Party donor has cost the taxpayer an estimated £11 million.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is in recess until 18 October. Keir Starmer appeared on BBC Breakfast early this morning as Labour seeks to capitalise on business bashing the PM following his poorly received conference speech.