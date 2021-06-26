Football’s coming home. Again. Apparently.

But so far it’s not come to our home. As yet, the Euros have failed to capture imaginations in the Gore household. Even my football-obsessed six-year-old seems relatively non-plussed by the whole affair. He wants to know the scores, but prefers a play in the paddling pool to watching England play.

For my part at least, it’s not through a lack of desire. As a child I loved major football tournaments. I still remember the solventy smell of Panini’s Mexico ’86 stickers as if it were yesterday, and Gazza’s tears four years later were shared by me just as they were by many an England fan.