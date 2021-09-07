France prepares for its trial of the century as Bataclan terror suspects reach court

Twenty people will stand trial for the 2015 attacks which left 130 dead, reports Peter Allen from Paris

Peter Allen
Tuesday 07 September 2021 15:58
<p>A police officer stands behind a shield outside the Paris courthouse where France is putting on trial 20 men accused in the Nov 2015, Islamic State terror attacks on Paris</p>

(AP)

France’s biggest terror case starts on Wednesday as 20 defendants stand trial for planning, aiding and carrying out the Bataclan attacks in Paris six years ago which left 130 people dead.

A criminal court specially has been built inside the Palais de Justice in the French capital for what has been described as the country’s ‘trial of the century’.

The attacks on the evening of 15 November 2015, took place at the Bataclan concert hall, the Stade de France, where 80,000 people were watching France play Germany in an international football match, and cafes, bars and restaurants were targeted across Paris.

