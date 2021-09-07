France prepares for its trial of the century as Bataclan terror suspects reach court

France’s biggest terror case starts on Wednesday as 20 defendants stand trial for planning, aiding and carrying out the Bataclan attacks in Paris six years ago which left 130 people dead.

A criminal court specially has been built inside the Palais de Justice in the French capital for what has been described as the country’s ‘trial of the century’.

The attacks on the evening of 15 November 2015, took place at the Bataclan concert hall, the Stade de France, where 80,000 people were watching France play Germany in an international football match, and cafes, bars and restaurants were targeted across Paris.