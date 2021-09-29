Following a difficult few days in Brighton, Labour leader Keir Starmer gives his first in-person party conference speech at lunchtime, where he is expected to subtly draw the curtain on the Corbyn era and set out his vision for the country. With the government embroiled in multiple crises, Starmer has plenty to go and is likely to attack Boris Johnson on the ongoing fuel supply crisis. Today’s address is being billed as a “make or break” moment for the leader. As he delivers his remarks, the voters he needs to win over are more likely to be going on their breaks at work than tuning into the news. And by the time the next election comes around, they will have long forgotten about the internal party rows that made news bulletins this week. For Starmer, today is all about winning the confidence of his party.

Inside the bubble

Keir Starmer will bring the Labour conference in Brighton to a close with a much anticipated speech in which he is under pressure to show voters who he is and what he stands for, and convince his own party he can win power.