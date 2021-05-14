A

league table ranking countries on the amount of wildlife and wild spaces lost because of human activity lists the UK as the worst in the G7.

A new report says nature in the UK is in a “perilous” state, having lost half of its plants and animals.

As Britain prepares to host the G7 summit in Cornwall next month, the RSPB, which produced the report, called on Boris Johnson to ramp up efforts to reverse wildlife declines and restore and expand spaces for nature.