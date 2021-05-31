Climate crisis ‘responsible for one in three heat-related deaths’

Higher temperatures due to the climate crisis – driven by human-made greenhouse gas emissions – are already responsible for one in three heat-related deaths, new research suggests.

Between 1991 and 2018 more than a third of all deaths in which heat played a road were attributable to human-induced global heating, according to an international study using data from 43 countries, which was led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Bern in Germany.

Researchers used records from 732 locations around the world which they said revealed “the actual contribution of man-made climate change in increasing mortality risks due to heat”.