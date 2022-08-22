Jump to content
Global warming sparked rapid evolution of reptiles, study finds

Harvard study finds reptiles evolved at an astonishing rate to adapt to climate change, reports Aisha Rimi

Monday 22 August 2022 22:50
<p>The rapid evolution of reptiles began much earlier than scientists initially thought </p>

The rapid evolution of reptiles began much earlier than scientists initially thought

(Henry Sharpe)

Global warming led to the rapid evolution of reptiles, causing mass extinctions in many species, a new study by researchers at Harvard University, University of Alberta and North Carolina Museum of Natural History revealed.

The study, published in Sciences Advances, shows the rapid evolution of reptiles began much earlier than scientists initially thought due to nearly 60 million years of global warming and climate change.

According to the study, the extreme climate shift just over 250 million years ago helped establish reptile lineages as one of the most diverse animal groups in the world.

