Trudy Tyler is WFH

Should I really join the Great Resignation?

To begin with, Trudy’s resignation was an accident, a slip of the tongue at an office Christmas party, but now she has to make a decision. By Christine Manby

Sunday 12 December 2021 21:30
Comments
(Illustration by Tom Ford)

After I accidentally handed in my resignation at the office Christmas party, my boss Bella gave me a week to think about it. I had, after all, written the resignation letter early in March 2020, when the world was a very different place. “Did I still feel the same?” Bella asked. I wasn’t sure. The landscape was, once again, changing rapidly. Back in the middle of November, it didn’t seem unrealistic to be making plans for a very different and much more exciting 2022. By the time December rolled around, we were back to wondering whether we should block up our chimneys, lest Santa arrive bearing omicron.

With so much in flux, my mother announced that, together with my brother and sister-in-law, she had decided to do Christmas early in anticipation of another winter lockdown.

“But Dominic Raab just told Andrew Marr that we’re going to have a great Christmas,” I reasoned on 5 December.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in