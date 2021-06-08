Greenpeace to patrol UK waters in campaign to prevent destructive fishing in protected areas

Greenpeace UK is launching a six-month long campaign to “do what the government has so far failed to do” and protect the UK’s designated marine protected areas from destructive fishing.

It said preventing destructive fishing practices in these areas was a “key Brexit promise which has been broken”, as the government continues to permit such practices to legally take place.

A new Greenpeace ship called Sea Beaver will patrol the areas off the UK’s south coast, and will operate out of Newhaven from June until Autumn 2021.