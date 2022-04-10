Nearly half of heart disease patients have insomnia, study reveals
Insomnia was found to be the third biggest risk factor for recurrent major heart problems
Almost half of patients with heart disease also suffer from insomnia, a new study has found.
The link between insomnia and the risk of recurrent major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) was found to be “significant”, even when the analysis was adjusted to account for the patients’ other physical and mental health conditions.
Study authors said 16 per cent of these cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks or strokes, might have been avoided if none of the participants had insomnia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies