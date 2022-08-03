Warning over medication ‘which may increase risk of heart attacks in hot weather’

People who take certain heart medications are at greater risk of heart attack during extremely hot weather, according to a new study.

Researchers at Yale University in Connecticut found coronary heart disease patients who take both beta-blockers and aspirin or other antiplatelet medications are more likely to suffer non-fatal heart attacks during heatwaves.

Kai Chen, an assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health said: “Patients taking these two medications have higher risk. During heat waves, they should really take precautions.”