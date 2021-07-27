Heat-related deaths in UK could triple in next 30 years, study says
Heatwaves in August 2020 caused a record 2,556 excess deaths in England
Joe Middleton
Tuesday 27 July 2021 01:14 comments
Heat-related deaths in the UK could triple in the next 30 years, a new report has warned.
The newly-released research from the British Red Cross said that by 2050 the UK will be 50 per cent more likely to experience hot summers and as a consequence deaths could hit 7,000 a year.
The report, called Feeling The Heat, comes after a period of scorching weather in the UK that has prompted unprecedented extreme heat warnings from the Met Office.
