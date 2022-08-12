Jump to content
It’s hot, but I won’t be getting my man-boobs out for the lads or anyone else

The heatwave is encouraging sun-worshippers to bare all, but Will Gore remains determinedly covered up

Friday 12 August 2022 13:35
Keep your shirt on, mate

This continental weather may have its upsides, but less welcome consequences are all too obvious: wildfires, fitful sleeping, hosepipe bans and men getting their norks out.

Driving through the charming market town of Saffron Walden on Thursday afternoon I spied one such example. To left and right were interesting independent shops, ahead of me was the beautiful spire of St Mary’s church reaching into the cobalt sky; and then, popping out of a side street, a lad wearing grey shorts and a T-shirt round his neck, chest out for the world to gaze at – whether or not the world wished to.

This young man did, I should note, have a moderately impressive physique. And he had clearly been displaying his torso regularly, judging by his even, all-over tan. I’m just not at all convinced that this kind of behaviour is either necessary or desirable.

Comments

