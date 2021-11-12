‘We suffered quietly’: Haunted by ghosts of the Holocaust, survivors return to homes they were forced to flee decades earlier
Survivors of Nazi concentration camps revisit the homes they had to flee, as well as the sites of so many horrors, Rose Clark reports
Eve Kugler was just seven years old when Nazi soldiers burst into her home on the night of Kristallnacht, destroying her family’s possessions, desecrating sacred religious books and arresting her father.
She then watched from the window of her apartment as the synagogue her grandfather had helped build went up in flames and her father was led away to be taken to the infamous Buchenwald concentration camp.
Last month, Kugler returned to this apartment block in Halle for the first time since June 1939, when her family was forced to go into hiding as the Nazis escalated the violent persecution of the Jewish population of Germany.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies