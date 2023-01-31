Every January, I revel in comforting conversations with friends and family about new year’s resolutions. These light little exchanges can also be gloriously intimate, and I love the precious insight you get into the rich inner life of someone you care deeply for. There’s something about sharing a resolution that makes it real, that gives the resolver some accountability. From personal growth to professional goal-setting, resolutions can be unassuming and easily achievable (for example, one of mine is to prepare better porridge toppings to make weekday breakfasts feel a little more luxurious) or sky-scraping in their aspirations. When it comes to resolutions that concern your home, there are several notches on the spectrum of achievability you might like to choose from. Perhaps you plan to get started on a kitchen renovation or plant a veggie garden. Or maybe, it’s as simple as repairing a cushion cover or rejigging the art around your home for a refreshed look.

For me, 2023 will be about incorporating thoughtful details around the home. I’ll be bringing in seasonal foliage from the garden and plonking it into ceramic vases to bring freshness and greenery to my desk or even the bathroom, sewing a trim onto my pillowcases (a project I’ve been postponing for months) and using some of the candles given to me as gifts instead of saving them for best.