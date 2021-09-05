To the Fleapit Hotel we went

With the school holidays all but over, those of us at Bella Vista PR who don’t have children could at last take our annual leave. My colleague George was straight on a flight to Mykonos. I loaded up my car for a week with my mother.

We had originally planned to take a river cruise along the Rhine, but gave up believing it would happen at some point in April, by which time holiday options in the UK were already few and far between, even with six months’ lead time. That’s why we were booked to stay in the Cumbrian hotel next door to the one that had been my father’s favourite.

I thought I’d done quite well to grab the last two single rooms, considering the competition. At least I knew Mum liked the town we would be staying in.