How does grass stay green and are apple pips poisonous?

How does the grass stay green?

Grass is a plant that contains different cells, many of which contain chloroplasts – the part of the plant which uses light to make sugar (which the plant then uses for food). Inside these chloroplasts is a substance called chlorophyll which allows the chloroplast to use light. Light is made up of different colours, which is why you see sunlight as white (all of these colours mixed together). The chloroplast uses all the components of the light except the green part, which is why you see grass as green.

How many seeds does a raspberry have?